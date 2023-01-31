The story of Debbie Amaya, mother of 35, moved the world. She Lost Two Children In The Same Day: ‘She Hurts Me So’

The story of Debbie Amaya, a 35-year-old mother, moved the whole world. She lost two children on the same day to a driver who ran a red light.

It was a normal family day, Debbie Amaya was bringing her childrenJade 16 years old, Chris 16 years old and Damian just 2 years oldto visit grandma.

Along the way, a man driving his car continued despite the red light, overwhelming the vehicle of the family. The woman’s car was violently thrown and she ended up running into a fence and then into another parked car.

The other driver’s vehicle, however, continued to ram other parked cars, until catch fire. The man, frightened, immediately got out of the middle of him and tried to realize what had just happened.

He kept asking passers-by if he had killed those children and finally, a man said yes.

The mother and her 16-year-old eldest daughter did not suffer serious consequences, but for the two children, aged 13 and 2, there was nothing they could do. The major is died shortly after having reached the health facility, while the youngest child has fought for a week, but the doctors could not save him. His little heart has stopped forever.

A mother should never bury her children. And it hurts so much that I haven’t lost just one. I have lost two of my children.

Dad is the only one who wasn’t in the car that day, as he was at work. This family, today, has not yet managed to overcome the trauma. The 16-year-old faces every day with the guilt, for being the only survivor among the siblings. She would have wanted one of them to save herself instead of her.

Family and friends started one fundraiser to help them pay for any medical bills they have had and funeral expenses. They have already collected over 85 thousand dollars