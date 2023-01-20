A 35-year-old man from Nieuw-Vennep (North Holland) was arrested on Tuesday in a criminal investigation into (online) child sexual abuse, the National Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on Friday. According to the Public Prosecution Service, there are indications that he is guilty of committing fornication, producing and distributing child pornography.

