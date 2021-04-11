Dubai (Union)

The activities of the “B license” approved by the AFC, which are organized by the Football Association, are continuing at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, with the participation of 35 coaches from various state clubs under the supervision of the technical department of the association.

This license entitles the holder to train Sunni groups over 15 years old in clubs or work as an assistant to the first team coach, and the course axes include a set of theoretical and practical lectures in which administrative matters are dealt with, the Asian Training Agreement, and the Football Association’s long-term plan to develop youth teams and teams, in addition to the technical analysis process. For matches, individual and team performance, defining the tasks and requirements of the play centers, the basics of education, principles, curricula, plans and training periods necessary to prepare the team in an ideal way.

The course topics included other lectures on football laws, first aid and correct nutrition for athletes, the coach’s dealings with the media, teaching the English language, and how to benefit from the technological development in the field of training. The course axes are presented by a group of accredited lecturers, under the supervision of Michel Sablon, Technical Director of the Federation.