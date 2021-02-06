Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The second phase of the “My Environment My Home” cleaning campaign, organized by the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, in cooperation with the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, was launched yesterday, with the aim of cleaning the port of “Al-Midan” in Umm Al-Quwain, removing fishing waste from the seabed, and educating workers and fishermen of the importance of preserving the cleanliness of the marine environment Fish stocks are pollutants.

Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla, Head of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, participated in the first and second stages, in the presence of more than 52 divers of different nationalities, who were able to remove large quantities of damaged fishing equipment and tools, plastic waste and tires from the seabed in the port.

Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla praised the role of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain in organizing the campaign and educating workers and fishermen, stressing the importance of preserving the cleanliness of the marine environment, not throwing waste or fishing equipment into the sea, and contributing to making the sea water and the emirate’s beaches clean and beautiful that reflects our civilization and our culture. And it preserves for successive generations their right to enjoy life in a healthy and safe environment.

Sheikh Ali Al Mualla pointed out the need to intensify efforts by everyone in order to enhance the sustainability of the marine environment and its water resources, and to preserve the emirate’s waterfront from environmental pollution.

Jasim Hamid Ghanem, head of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, said,

The campaign includes 5 phases, including beaches, ports, and Al-Sinaiyah Island, and is implemented every Saturday, and will continue until the end of this month, noting that each phase takes approximately 3 to 4 hours.

He stressed that the campaign comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, with the aim of educating port and beach visitors, preserving the marine environment and fish wealth, and reducing wrong behaviors that lead to polluting the sea and distorting the public view.

Jasim added that the campaign is considered one of the largest cleaning campaigns in the emirate, due to the participation of 17 government and private entities, 52 divers from the Dubai Voluntary Dive Team, the Happiest People Team, the Whale Dive Team, and the Bermuda Dive Team, pointing out that more than 20 tons of waste were collected. In the first phase and 15 tons in the second phase, it aims to educate all beachgoers, sailors and fishermen in 3 languages.

The launch of the campaign was witnessed by Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, a member of the Federal National Council, and a number of officials and representatives of the entities participating in the campaign.