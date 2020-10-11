In Moscow, 35 patients have died over the past day, who were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. This was reported in the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus on Saturday, October 10.

Thus, the total number of victims of COVID-19 in the capital has reached 5,595.

Earlier that day, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said that another 1,306 patients in the capital recovered and were discharged from the coronavirus.

On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the capital reached the April level, and the number of seriously ill patients also increased.

On October 7, the mayor said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the capital is not changing for the better.

