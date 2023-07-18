Dubai (Union)

The first technical workshop for referees’ lecturers and evaluators, organized by the Referees Committee of the Football Association, was launched this evening, with the participation of 35 lecturers and evaluators.

This workshop comes as part of the technical program for managing referees in preparation for the competitions of the new sports season 2023-2024.

The workshop, which will be held over three days, includes theoretical lectures dealing with the law of the game and its new amendments, as well as showing video clips of the most prominent arbitration cases monitored by the FIFA Referees Department during the 2022 World Cup – Qatar.

Minor amendments made by the Referees Department to the report of stadium judges evaluators, which will be implemented in the next football season, are also discussed.

The technical workshop lectures are presented and supervised by Lee Probert, Director of Referees Department, Issam Abdel Fattah, Technical Director, and Ahmed Yaqoub, Technical Officer for Referees’ Lecturers and Evaluators.