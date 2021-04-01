In the midst of the official advance to run to the acting Attorney Eduardo Casal and modify the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, a data on the number of charges among prosecutors begins to disturb the Justice. According to official records, 35% are vacant and must be filled.

The situation raises concern because the agenda of the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, is to accelerate the departure of Casal to appoint a new Attorney related to the interests of Kirchnerism that would be in charge of starting to fill those vacant positions today.

In total, the Public Prosecutor’s Office brings together 350 national and federal prosecutors. 35% are more than 100. In Comodoro Py, the center of official criticism, there are 4 places to fill.

The intention of advancing on the Procuratorate goes hand in hand with the accusatory system that begins to be imposed in different provinces and that in the medium term will work throughout the country. In this model, the prosecutors will carry out the investigations and the judges will have a secondary role, as guarantors of the process.

“Controlling the Public Ministry is trying to control investigations, changing the law that governs prosecutors and how they can be displaced is not a good sign,” said a source from the Attorney General’s Office.

35% of vacant positions go through strategic locations. In Comodoro Py there are three prosecution offices without holders, plus one before the Cassation Chamber. In the Economic Criminal jurisdiction there are six vacant prosecutor’s offices and in the Civil and Commercial and the contentious administrative jurisdiction there are a dozen unfilled positions. In the Oral Courts of the country there are more than ten vacant prosecutor’s offices.

The contests have been stopped since before Alejandra Gils Carbó left her post. It was she who modified the regulations by which the members of the evaluating juries were chosen.

During the management of the interim Casal, the contests were dripping and last year, in the midst of the pandemic, no new contests were held. In between, there were massive retirements driven by the sector’s retirement reform.

To that hundred of unfilled positions in the Public Ministry, must be added the 253 positions of national and federal judges, vacant in the Judicial Power. All crossed by the confrontation of the Casa Rosada with Justice.

The scenario worries within the Procuratorate, where they understand that if the Government manages to modify the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Congress -with a pro-government majority-, it will be easier for them to advance on the main position: that of the chief prosecutor who will be the one who motorize contests to fill vacant positions.

The Kirchnerism project seeks to modify the votes required for the Procurator to take office. So far, the position is assumed with a special majority of two thirds of the Senate. The proposal that is in full debate reduces that number to a simple majority.

On the other hand, the bill postulates that the position be held for five years, and that two thirds of the Senate are necessary to remove the Attorney General. “When did the opposition have two thirds in the Senate? Never. Then the ruling party guarantees itself an eternal Attorney,” said a prosecutor with years in Comodoro Py in a critical tone.

While the pressure on Justice advances, this Wednesday, the Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tailhade asked for the patrimonial declarations of 16 federal prosecutors: they are the ones who investigated the Kirchnerist corruption.