Health authorities in the country confirmed that vaccination is very important in light of the gradual return of students to schools during the next year, while teachers and administrators in public and private schools suggested linking students ’attendance during the next academic year to obtaining the“ Covid-19 ”vaccine, noting that The approval of health authorities in the country for the emergency use of the vaccine (Pfizer – Biontec) for the age group between 12 and 15 years will contribute to the entry of about 35% of school students in the target group of vaccination.

In detail, statistics issued by the Ministry of Education showed that the number of students in public and private schools at the state level amounts to about 1.1 million students, and that students from grades seven to 12 (students from 12 years and over who are eligible to receive the vaccine) are more than 360,000 Student.

Teachers, Ahmed Naguib, Muhammad Baha, Alia Hassan, and Noura Khaled stressed that the decline in the ages of groups who are available to receive the Corona vaccination will accelerate the return of traditional study in schools and reduce reliance on distance education, noting that students in grades seven through 12 “From the age of 12 years and over,” they will have access to the vaccine, which will raise immunity rates among students, and encourage schools to implement the education system within the classes.

They said: “We suggest that the attendance of students from the age of 12 years old to school attendance be linked to obtaining two doses of the vaccine, and to maintain the remote education model for students who have not received the vaccine, indicating that the expansion in the return of students to school hours helps to return to normal life when “It was before the (Corona) pandemic, and it is easy for the students’ families to direct their work hours at their workplace.”

Teachers and administrators, Saeed Khattab, Majid Ali, Salwa Abdel Fattah, Rabab Abdullah and Mohajat Al Balushi indicated that the schools ‘success in implementing the model of returning to classroom study during the current academic year encourages the expansion of students’ attendance for class time, especially with the occurrence of about 100 students. % Of teachers and school administrators working in schools receive the Coronavirus vaccination, and the entry of a wide range of students into the categories eligible to receive the vaccine.

They urged the families of students who meet the conditions for receiving the vaccine to choose vaccination against “Covid-19” to protect their children against the virus, stressing that immunization through vaccination is the safest and most effective way to reduce infection and limit the spread of the virus, especially since vaccination of the largest proportion of Students and teachers and continuing to maintain the precautionary measures and physical distancing within schools will accelerate the return of studies to its traditional form next year.

For her part, the spokesperson for the health sector in the countries, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection approved the emergency use of the “Covid-19” (Pfizer-Biontech) vaccine for the age group between 12 and years, in line with the national plan for vaccination against “Covid-19”, and based on the results of clinical studies, the strict evaluation followed for the emergency use permit, and the local evaluation in compliance with the approved regulations.

She said: “This accreditation is an important step for national efforts to combat the virus to prevent this age group, confirming the UAE’s proactive approach and concern for the health and safety of all members of society,” noting that expanding the scope of vaccination to include this group would open the door to vaccinating a large number of Citizens and residents of the country, and vaccinating the largest segment of society, which contributes to achieving the acquired immunity.

Al Hosani added: “Despite the low number of injuries among children, vaccination is very important in light of the gradual return of students to schools during the next year. Therefore, our message to parents is to rest assured that vaccination will help us all feel safe and maintain the health and safety of our children.” Child vaccination is a fundamental issue, as it will relieve the burden on parents whose children are still pursuing their education remotely, and has called upon parents to take the initiative to vaccinate their children in order to ensure their health and safety.

Doctors in the first line of defense, Walid Awni, Muhammad Al-Balushi, Mai Muhammad and Marwa Saleh, emphasized that the Coronavirus pandemic, the necessity for schools to continue balancing the educational, social and emotional needs of students, in addition to taking into account the health and safety of students and employees in light of the continuing pandemic of “Covid-” 19 »worldwide.

Doctors stressed that the UAE model in dealing with the pandemic has become an example to be followed, thanks to the state’s proactive vision, early preparation and planning, cooperation of strategic partners, and the provision of an effective infrastructure for the health system, which made the national campaign for vaccination one of the fastest campaigns in the world, where the vaccine has become It is available in an easy and fast manner and in all regions of the country for citizens and residents, noting that adopting the emergency use of the “Covid-19” (Pfizer-Biontech) vaccine for the age group between 12 and 15 years will contribute to accelerating access to societal immunity acquired.

Precautionary measures in schools

Doctors in the first line of defense emphasized the importance of schools continuing to maintain the precautionary measures currently in place, foremost of which is to follow a strict regime in cleaning and sterilizing the school daily, continuing to wear masks, sterilizing hands regularly, and organizing walking in the corridors of the school so that each corridor is dedicated to walking in one direction. Only, spacing the student’s seats and placing them all in the same direction, and using glass dividers “if possible”, in addition to dividing students into groups according to certain criteria, so that the group members stay together during school hours, while reducing interaction between different groups.

360,000 students are eligible for vaccination.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

