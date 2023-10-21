The sugar and alcohol sector once again had the largest share of São Paulo’s agribusiness exports, at 35.3%, an increase of 24.7% in values ​​and 5.4% in foreign sales volumes.

The numbers, referring to the period from January to September this year, were presented by the São Paulo Agribusiness Technology Agency, based on research by the IEA-APTA (Institute of Agricultural Economics), linked to the State Department of Agriculture and Supply.

This increase is due to the increase in sugar exports (28.2% in value and 4.5% in volume), in addition to the 22.5% appreciation in the average price of the commodity in the period. As for alcohol (ethanol), shipments increased by 16.1% in volume and 5.7% in value.

The sugar and alcohol complex totaled US$7.23 billion in exports, with sugar representing 86.9% and ethanol, 13.1%.

The main buyers were: China (11.3%), Nigeria (7.0%), Morocco (6.1%), India (5.6%), Saudi Arabia (5.5%), European Union (5 .1%), Bangladesh (5.0%), South Korea (4.7%), Algeria (4.4%) and the United States (4.3%).

The group made up of the soybean complex came in second place, with a positive performance in shipments (+10.4%) and a drop in values ​​(-2.2%).

Agribusiness in the State of São Paulo had surplus of US$ 16.62 billion between January and September this year, 7.5% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

With information from news agency of the government of São Paulo