Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers and Writers Union approved at its meeting held at the Sharjah International Book Fair, attended by Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, President of the Union, Aisha Sultan, Vice President of the Union, Sheikha Abdullah Al Mutairi, Secretary General, Sheikha Mohammed Al Jabri, Cultural Officer, and Head of the Administrative Board of the Union Branch in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Shuaib Al Hammadi, Financial Director, Lulwah Al Mansouri, Publishing and Distribution Officer, and Abdul Rahman Naqi, Media and Public Relations Officer, on the decisions of the Membership Committee granting union membership to 35 Emirati writers and writers residing in the Emirates.

According to the decisions, Ibrahim Ali bin Hatem – writer, Maryam Masoud Al Shehhi – novelist, Noha Matar Marzouq – storyteller, Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi – novelist, Ahmed Mir Muttalib Amiri – storyteller and journalist, Sidra Saeed Al Mansouri – writer, joined the Union family as active members. Salha Obaid Hassan – storyteller, Najia Ali Al-Khazraji – storyteller and critic, Khaled Salem Al-Jabri – storyteller, Abdul Hakim Abdullah Al-Zubaidi – poet and critic, Maryam Muhammad Al-Ketbi – storyteller, in addition to Hoda Mahmoud Jamal – children’s literature.

Associate Membership

Writers and writers also joined the Union family as associate members: Ahmed Talaat Tawfiq – Egyptian writer, Hassan Attia Jalanbo – Jordanian researcher, Kinana Hatem Issa – Syrian storyteller, Muzaffar Kazem Jaloud – Iraqi theater researcher, Nahed Ahmed Al-Tadakhi – Syrian writer, Noura Makhlouf – Algerian novelist and storyteller, Kamal Abdel Malik – Egyptian-Canadian critic, Sabah Muhammad Debi – Palestinian storyteller, Dr. Al-Rashid Bou Shair – Algerian critic, Mahdi Suleiman Hanna – Syrian researcher, Prince Kamal Faraj – Egyptian poet and critic, Hoda Taha Al-Kasih – Syrian writer , Ahmed Naeem Al-Baz – Egyptian novelist, Sahar Naja Mahfouz – Lebanese children’s storyteller and writer, Omar Mubarak Abu Auf – Sudanese poet, Lynn Asim Nasser Al-Din – Syrian poet, Muhammad Mahmoud Asaad – Syrian novelist and writer, Nizar Al-Nadawi – Iraqi poet, Nawzad Jaadan – A Syrian poet, playwright and storyteller, Ahmed Jamal Sadiq Jaber – an Egyptian storyteller, Ahmed Abdel Qader Al-Rifai – a Syrian storyteller and playwright, Ayoub Attaf Al-Hajli – a Syrian novelist, and Sawsan Saleh Dahnim – a Bahraini poet.

Leadership role

Dr. said. Sultan Al Amimi: The Emirates Writers and Writers Union works in accordance with the vision and sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Ruler of Sharjah, Honorary President of the Union, who is keen for the Writers Union to fulfill its pioneering cultural role in caring for creative people and attracting them to be active members. And useful in the field of thought and literature, and to focus more on talented young people, and work to provide them with experiences and knowledge that will help them walk on the path of creativity so that they can have their literary mark, as one of the roles of the Union included in its recently announced strategy is to nurture young people, support their talents, and help them. An influential presence in the cultural arena.

Al Amimi welcomed the new members of the Union, stressing that the Writers Union is an umbrella for all writers and writers, whether from the Emirates or residing in its land, and that membership is open to all of them to apply for it, stressing the existence of an independent committee from the Union to decide on and evaluate all membership applications, according to The best standards in this aspect.