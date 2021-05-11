35 mini-kindergartens for three thousand places will open this year in the Moscow region on behalf of the governor Andrei Vorobyov. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11, by the first deputy chairman of the government of the Moscow region Olga Zabralova.

According to her, the emergence of these institutions will reduce the queues for kindergartens in the region, reports “Radio 1“. 12 of them have already been opened, Zabralova stressed.

She noted that the Leninsky and Odintsovsky districts, Khimki, Krasnogorsk and Balashikha are among the municipalities where the queue is higher than the average.

Also this year, 17 kindergartens in 12 municipalities will open in the Moscow region, reports NSN…

On April 21 it was reported that five mini-kindergartens are planned to be opened in Balashikha by the end of the year. The first has already started accepting children on Nesterov Boulevard in the Aviator microdistrict, the website reports. 360tv.ru…

Earlier, on April 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to take special control over the rates of commissioning and the cost of new kindergartens. The head of state gave such an order at a meeting dedicated to the results of the implementation of his messages to parliament in 2019 and 2020.

During his address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, the head of state announced that 1,300 new schools would be built in Russia, which could accommodate 1 million children, the website says. aif.ru…