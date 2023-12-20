Wherever you wander during the activities of the “Shatana Festival in Hatta”, which is organized by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for the Development of the Hatta Region, your attention is drawn to the movement and activity of young women and men moving among the visitors of the festival and answering their questions with friendliness and happiness, and these are the people of the city. Hatta, who were united by their love of volunteer work and the experience of organizational work, are looking forward to refining, enhancing and developing their expertise in this field, in addition to their great desire to introduce visitors to Hatta to the heritage and cultural components of the region, and the most important information related to the festival and its events.

The participating volunteers, numbering 35 young men and women, are part of the Nashama Al-Emarat Volunteer Team, which was established in the city of Hatta in 2009, and was initially limited to the people of the city, but it later expanded to extend throughout the Emirate of Dubai, and the number of its members currently exceeds 2,000 male and female volunteers of all nationalities. Different.

On this occasion, he said: “Issa Al-Badwawi, head of the Nashama Emirates Volunteer Team, expressed his appreciation for the cooperation with Brand Dubai, which gave them the opportunity to participate in the first edition of the festival. Pointing out that the constant interest and keenness of various parties in the participation of the people of Hatta in the projects and activities held in the city is a source of pride and constant appreciation from the people of the region.

Al-Badwawi said: “Volunteers participate in various roles to ensure the success of the events, as the “Shatana in Hatta” festival witnesses a remarkable turnout from all nationalities in the country, especially the people of the city of Hatta, who showed their eagerness to enjoy the events.

In turn, Amina Taher, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, said: “Volunteers perform various roles, including receiving visitors and directing them towards the festival sites they wish to visit, in addition to providing information about the events and their schedule.”

She added: “Volunteer work is a national duty that leads to the creation of a young generation that adheres to the values ​​of loyalty and a noble human value that enhances the experiences of young people and pushes them to volunteer in various activities. She expressed her appreciation to the people of the city, who showed their keenness to be part of their city’s mission and to participate in Tasks and activities that contribute to demonstrating the aesthetics of Hatta.