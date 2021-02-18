Since the incidence value of 35 has been the focus of corona political discussions, the legal criticism of the protective measures has become increasingly audible again, especially from the ranks of the FDP. For example, the Rhineland-Palatinate Justice Minister Herbert Mertin calls for “substantial opening steps” to be initiated if the threshold of 50 new infections per week and 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is stable.

Party Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki spoke of an “open breach of the law” in view of the latest lockdown decisions. Constitutional lawyers also warn that when the incidence is low, strict measures are increasingly difficult to justify. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), on the other hand, only wants to relax when the 35 value can be kept stable.

The 35 dimension is not new. Merkel had already wanted to set it as a target value in autumn, but at that time the resistance of the prime ministers was too great. Nonetheless, it made it into the Infection Protection Act, which was reformed in November, as a trademark, which empowers the state governments to issue corresponding statutory instruments.

Here the 35 stands next to the individually listed protective measures such as the restriction of catering or accommodation offers in a tiered concept. “Comprehensive protective measures” are to be taken for 50 new infections, it is said. Between 50 and 35 there are then only “broadly based protective measures” that allow “rapid weakening of the infection rate to be expected”. Below the 35, measures that “support” the control of the infection would also come into consideration.

Because measures are also to be geared towards the “functionality of the health system” and many intensive care beds currently remain empty, critics conclude from this, as from the constitutional prohibition of excess, that at least below 35, it must be relaxed.

A current decision by the Lower Administrative Court of Lower Saxony goes in this direction, which considers 35 to be the new easing threshold for a violation of the Infection Protection Act; 35 is not a political number that can be easily agreed through a compromise, it said.

In autumn the situation was probably underestimated

However, the law also calls for the overall infection process to be considered and its dynamics to be taken into account. That was probably underestimated in autumn. Courts are therefore likely to be reluctant to overturn measures across the board with the indication that threshold values ​​have not been reached. Rather, it could remain with a specific consideration which individual orders are still proportionate in view of the expected development of the pandemic.

For example, the administrative court in Baden-Württemberg recently lifted the strict nocturnal exit restrictions that apply in the state. Even more measures will be put to the test. It is unlikely that the judiciary will free the country from lockdown.