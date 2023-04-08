The Dubai Press Club organized a discussion session within the “Ramadan Council of Influencers” initiative, which dealt with the role of influencers on social media platforms, their responsibilities towards society, and the extent of their contribution to supporting its orientations and aspirations for the future, in light of their great popularity and huge numbers of followers, and how through which the optimal use of that popularity can be achieved in making tangible positive effects in society.

More than 50 influencers and Arab content makers participated in the session, which was held as part of the first sessions of the Dubai Press Club Ramadan Council. a wide range of society, especially young people.

The Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, affirmed the club’s keenness to gather those in charge of various media sectors in a constructive dialogue within its Ramadan council to analyze the media scene and identify the elements that can support it and add to it, which enhances its ability to present a useful message and high-level content that amounts to The level of aspirations of the recipient, pointing out that the aim of the session is to create a clear vision on how to optimally utilize social media platforms to serve the community and meet the aspirations of its members in a positive way in accordance with sound professional frameworks.

She added, “The extent of the impact that social media platforms have had, whether on the level of media work or on the level of reflection of the content they provide on society, cannot be ignored, especially since these platforms are followed today by millions of users in the Arab world, but for some they have become the first source of information and news.” This places upon us, as media professionals, a great responsibility to pause before the phenomenon, analyze it, consider its dimensions, and how to employ it in a manner that has a positive impact on society, whether at the level of raising the awareness of its members about the important issues that touch their lives, or other issues surrounding us, whether in the region or the world. This is what we are trying to do through a specialized professional dialogue aimed at achieving the public interest.”

The session, which was held at the club’s headquarters, reviewed many phenomena that accompanied the spread of social media platforms, the most prominent of which is the “trend” phenomenon, which has become a large part of the interest of users of these platforms, especially young people, and whether there are professional and ethical rules governing the process of making the “trend” or not. These considerations sometimes fall into the frantic pursuit of broadcasting information or news intended to attract huge numbers of followers, regardless of its accuracy or credibility.

The attendees unanimously agreed that the “trend” is a phenomenon that may help achieve the fame that many seek, regardless of the value of the content provided to followers. However, the “trend” does not guarantee its owner continuity, given that it is temporary and fades with the passage of time, especially if its content is weak and shallow and does not It touches on important topics for people, while the community’s confidence in the content provided by the influencer and its appreciation for the ideas it carries remains a basic guarantee for its continued presence and positive presence among people.

The influencers participating in the Ramadan Council pointed out that not every content maker can be considered influential, and that sustainability and continuity are two important elements in the content industry, and that the audience is the arbiter whose decision determines the fate of continuity on social media platforms, as it remains subject to the evaluation of the recipient of the content he reaches through those platforms. , while the positive and constructive content remains the real guarantee for the continued popularity of its introduction.

The discussion also touched on the educational role of influencers and content makers, as communication platforms constitute an important window that contributes to raising the level of community awareness of the most important issues and topics that concern its members, regardless of their diverse cultural backgrounds, the degree of their knowledge of these topics, and their different dimensions, and whether this feature offered by communication platforms In reaching large numbers of followers, they are used positively in educating those numbers on important topics, whether local, regional or global.

The Ramadan Council of Influencers reviewed how to use the content industry to provide real added value to followers, and should the content be only entertainment, or is there a real need to create meaningful content that carries benefits and benefits and contributes to the advancement of society and supports the progress of its members.

The participants in the session believed that the content provided on social media platforms in the Arab world is developing, and that in general, with exceptions of course, it is on the right path, with the diversity of content forms and the ideas it carries that aim in their entirety to benefit society in one way or another. They emphasized that the decision to make the content positive or negative is entirely the responsibility of the creator of this content.

The attendees pointed out the importance of creativity in presenting the idea, and the need for a work team behind the development of the content provided, and not to be completely dependent on an individual, given the great value that accrues to the content through the ideas presented by the team and the discussions that take place among its members about the nature of the content. The introduction, how it is presented, the way it is addressed, and the desired goal behind it, since this discussion contributes to increasing the value of the content and increases its chances of acceptance by people.

The Ramadan Council also discussed the image of influencers in the Arab region in light of the divergence of opinions about the value of the content they provide and the topics they raise, as some believe that influencers in the Arab world have a very important role and that they are the most able to easily reach people and provide them with useful content that receives a great deal. Of interest, while another team believes that the influencer in our Arab region is only interested in making the “trend” and achieving great popularity at the expense of the content it provides and the extent of its benefit and benefit to its community or to those who follow it from the huge numbers of users of these platforms.

It is noteworthy that the agenda of the “Dubai Press Club” activities includes many discussion sessions and various workshops aimed at discussing many vital issues related to the media scene, local, Arab and international, to find out the most important developments related to the media sector and ways to keep pace with them in order to ensure that the Emirati and Arab media achieve new levels. Excellence, raising the level of its competitiveness, and upgrading the content it provides through various media channels and platforms, whether print, audio or visual, as well as digital platforms.

