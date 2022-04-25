Abu Dhabi Police stated that drivers can benefit from the initiative for early payment of traffic violations, which is a 35% discount for a period of two months from the date of the violation, and a 25% discount for a year from the date of the violation.

It called on drivers to take advantage of the initiative to pay traffic violations for a period of one year without calculating any interest, in cooperation with five banks, namely First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank and Mashreq Bank.

The conditions and steps for benefiting from the installment initiative ensure that the credit card is issued by the banks contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, and a direct contact with one of the banks that provides the service within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of payment of the amount to request installments for violations.

The service allows the payment of fines through Abu Dhabi Police service centers and digital channels such as the website and smart phone application, in installments for a period of one year, without calculating any interests on the beneficiaries.

And she pointed out that Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi stipulates that if “the value of the traffic fines imposed on the vehicle exceeds the amount of 7,000 dirhams”, the financial fines must be paid in full, otherwise the vehicle will be impounded until all fines are paid and for a maximum period of three months. Then the vehicle is referred for sale at public auction.



