Abu Dhabi Police announced the “Initiate and Benefit” initiative, which provides advantages for early payment of traffic violations, as it offers a 35% discount when paying the violation within 60 days, and a 25% discount when paying between 60 days to a year. Interest through banks contracting with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Initiate and Benefit” to urge the public to take advantage of the facilities, discounts and services related to early payment of traffic fines and renewal of vehicles, as part of its endeavors to delight the public and provide high-quality services to gain the satisfaction and confidence of society.