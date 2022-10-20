Don’t immediately grab your swimming trunks and sunscreen, but if we are to believe Buienradar, it will be tropical warm in our country from next Friday. Very hot at first with 35 degrees Celsius, and in the following days temperatures persistently well above 30. Not quite right, of course, at the end of October. “A mistake by our supplier.”

A meteorologist from one of the country’s largest weather companies found out early this morning when he started his shift and immediately reported it. But in the meantime, thousands of people have seen the extraordinary weather forecast.

In group apps and on social media, people tumble over each other with jokes about the mistake. “Next week this boy will be on the terrace,” Brus reports on Twitter. And Maurice Ham: ‘It’s a bit of a shame that my swimming trunks are already in the attic…’



“You don’t make us happy with a dead sparrow, do you?” Edwin asks the weather bureau on Twitter. Unfortunately, it is, Buienradar boss Niels de Kind has to confess. “Everyone understands that this is an annoying mistake, which will be corrected immediately.”

What happened? Buienradar receives the weather data from an external company. There was an error in the data, which came through one on one on the site and app. “Our meteorologist noticed it early this morning. We then have to report it to that company, which has to fix it.” Buienradar says it can also adjust the data manually. “We are working on that now.”

The weather forecast for next week, according to Buienradar. A mistake, of course. © Rainfall Radar



The real weather forecast

Then it becomes clear that the weather will be quite nice next week. The next few days it will remain around 18 degrees, with quite a bit of sun and here and there a splash of rain. In the south, the mercury is even slightly above 20 degrees. It remains particularly mild for the time of year. Next weekend it will be a bit cooler: not 35, but about 15 degrees.

