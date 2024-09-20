Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during her visit to Kyiv yesterday that the European Union will grant Ukraine a new loan worth 35 billion euros ($39 billion).

The European Commission has taken a “decisive step” in strengthening support for Ukraine by proposing a comprehensive financial assistance package consisting of a Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism worth up to €45 billion ($50 billion) and an exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance loan worth €35 billion ($39 billion), the EU said in a press release.

The statement stressed that “this loan will ensure stable and long-term financial support for Ukraine’s recovery and its ability to withstand its war against Russia.”

He added that “as Ukraine continues to face unprecedented challenges due to the war, this proposal underscores the EU’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and economic recovery.”

This package benefits from “extraordinary windfall profits from frozen Russian assets, sending a clear signal that the burden of rebuilding Ukraine will be borne by those responsible for its destruction,” the statement said.

The European Commission explained that Ukraine can use this support to repay eligible loans from the European Union and other lenders participating in the G7 “Exceptional Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine” initiative.

The proposal requires the approval of the European Parliament and a qualified majority of EU member states in the Council before it can enter into force, and the Commission has confirmed that it will work to ensure its rapid adoption given the urgent need for the proposal.

In another context, the Kremlin said yesterday that Russian forces will regain control of the Kursk region “in due time,” without mentioning when this will be achieved.

Ukraine entered the Kursk region on August 6.

A senior Russian commander said that Russian forces had retaken two villages in Kursk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that Russian authorities had no doubt that their forces would regain control of the region, although the situation there was “very difficult.”

In the same context, Moscow yesterday rejected the “victory plan” revealed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, considering it a ploy to keep the West on Kiev’s side, and said that it has nothing to do with searching for a diplomatic or political solution to end the war.

Zelensky said on Wednesday that his plan, the full details of which he has not yet detailed, was completed after lengthy consultations.

He is scheduled to present it to US President Joe Biden and address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council next Tuesday.

“The plan looks like a ploy by the Ukrainian president to achieve personal gain,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“The sole goal is to form or prevent the collapse of the anti-Russian coalition, and this certainly has nothing to do with the task of finding a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine,” she added.