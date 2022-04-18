The Dubai Health Authority revealed that cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death in Dubai, with a rate of 35.8%, while Professor Abdullah Shehab, Consultant Cardiovascular Diseases, Vice President of the Emirates Heart Association, attributed this percentage to the prevalence of smoking, obesity, and heart diseases. .

According to a recent report issued by the authority, cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death, with a rate of 35.8%, while tumors are behind 8% of the causes of death, then infectious and parasitic diseases by 7.8%, then respiratory diseases by 7.6%.

Dr. Abdullah Shehab stressed that the unhealthy lifestyle contributes significantly to the high rates of cardiovascular diseases, especially with the increase in the factors that contribute to the death of the disease, such as (diabetes, stress, anxiety and tension).

He pointed out that a recent study conducted in the country revealed that 50% of the population suffers from high cholesterol, while a third of the population suffers from pressure, and a fifth of them suffer from diabetes. One-sixth of the population falls under the category of smokers.

He stated that cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in many countries of the developed world, due to the change in lifestyle for the worse, in terms of movement and an unhealthy diet, and facing life stresses with excessive stress and anxiety.

He warned against the spread of cardiovascular disease among early age groups, as the disease spread to young people in their twenties, after it was prevalent in advanced age groups previously, and stressed the need to stay away from smoking, fast food, anxiety, and exercise to prevent this disease.

Shehab said that despite the UAE’s progress in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases, awareness campaigns about the causes of these diseases must be intensified, to take appropriate preventive campaigns to address cardiovascular diseases, which often consist in changing the lifestyle and exercising.

According to the Dubai Health Report, the death rate in Dubai was 1.02 deaths per 1000 population, which is among the lowest death rates in the world.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

