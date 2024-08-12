Home World

The DWD recorded more than 35 degrees in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate © Arne Dedert/dpa

The week started on Monday with high summer temperatures. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the previous record of 2024 was even exceeded.

Offenbach – With a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees, today was the hottest day of the year so far, according to preliminary data. The German Weather Service (DWD) registered the value in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate. This equalled the previous annual high of July 30 (35.4 degrees in Müllheim, Baden-Württemberg), as a spokesman said in response to a query in the evening.

The second highest value nationwide was measured on Monday in Baden-Württemberg – also based on preliminary values: In Ohlsbach, the temperature rose to 35.6 degrees, it was reported. The experts again recorded the third highest value in Rhineland-Palatinate: 35.4 degrees in the city of Andernach.

Meteorologists are expecting even higher temperatures on Tuesday: maximum temperatures of up to 37 degrees could be reached, the spokesman said. However, severe thunderstorms are also expected on Tuesday. dpa