Data published by the Dubai Statistics Center showed that the total number of marriage contracts registered in the emirate, during the past year, of an Emirati married to an Emirati, reached 1294, compared to 956 marriage contracts in the previous year 2019, with a significant growth rate of about 35.3%.

According to the data issued by the Dubai Courts Department, and obtained by Emirates Today, marriage contracts for an Emirati married to an Emirati woman accounted for about 25.5% of the total number of 5,063 registered contracts in the emirate, during the year 2020.

The collected data indicated that marriage contracts between citizens in Dubai during 2020 recorded their highest rate ever since 2010, despite the “Covid-19” pandemic.

On the other hand, the number of divorce cases among citizens decreased by more than 27% during the past year, and the number of divorce cases reached 289, compared to 397 in 2019. Divorce cases among citizens accounted for about 19.1% of the total number of divorces registered in the emirate, Which reached 1508 divorces were recorded in 2020.

It is noteworthy that the population of the Emirate of Dubai, at the end of the last quarter of 2020, reached more than three million and 411 thousand people, compared to three million and 356 thousand people in the same period last year, with an increase of about 55 thousand, and an increase of 1.6% .





