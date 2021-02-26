The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 187,176 new examinations yesterday, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,498 new cases of the emerging corona virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 385 thousand and 160 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 16 people, as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1198 cases.

The Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,478 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 377,537 cases.

Yesterday, the Ministry provided 87,263 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total number of doses that it provided to five million and 933 thousand and 299 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine to 59.99 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents in the country, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

5.9

Millions of doses have been provided by the «Health», since the start of the national vaccination campaign.

– 59.99 doses per 100 people, the rate of vaccine distribution in the country.





