The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 163,49 new examinations during the past 24 hours, to early detection and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the detection of 3,491 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, bringing the total of registered cases to 260,233 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of five infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 756 cases. The Ministry also announced that 3,311 new cases had been cured, bringing the total number of recoveries to 231,675 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

