The Dubai Police General Command announced the statistics of smart transactions that were completed in the first half of the year 2023 through the Suburban Police Points in Al Ayas, Hatta and Al Lisaili areas in Dubai, which amounted to 3488 smart transactions completed by Dubai Police customers, including 615 service transactions for opening reports, and 210 inquiries. criminal.

Major Saif Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Suburban Police, said that the suburban police stations are one of Dubai Police’s initiatives to provide new channels of communication with members of society in various residential areas, delight customers, and provide the best smart and innovative services to members of the public in the outer areas of the city center in the Emirate of Dubai. , monitoring the needs of community members, and providing various criminal and traffic services around the clock, as this matter contributes to the development of security work, and achieving the highest levels of quality of life for community members.

Al-Kaabi explained that the number of transactions submitted through Al-Ayas police point amounted to 2720 smart transactions, including 568 service opening reports, and 172 criminal inquiries, while the number of transactions submitted through Al-Lusaili police point amounted to 498 smart transactions, including 34 service opening reports, 27 criminal inquiries, and in Hatta police station, the number of transactions submitted reached 270, including 13 service filing complaints, and 11 criminal inquiries.

He pointed out that the suburban police stations provide 47 criminal, traffic and community services, in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese, taking into account the global nature of Dubai, indicating that policemen are working to provide assistance to the public and receive their communications, observations and suggestions around the clock, as well as Specialized security patrols that have been equipped in accordance with the terrain of suburban areas, carry out security coverage for these areas with the aim of enhancing security and safety, responding to emergency situations, and making society happy.

He stressed that the Dubai Police General Command is keen to achieve qualitative leaps in the field of providing police services, which is a reflection of the extent to which the objectives of the Dubai Police are in line with government directions aimed at making Dubai the smartest city in the world, by providing services that exceed the expectations and needs of customers according to the best and highest standards of service provision, and through A smart system that continues to develop services in accordance with the latest international standards that enhance the quality of life in the emirate.