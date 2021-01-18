The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 88 thousand and 743 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday, one million and 971 thousand and 521 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 19.93 doses per 100 people. While it announced that 141,388 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours to discover the emerging corona virus, as the intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the detection of 3,471 new cases of the virus, and thus the total number of registered cases reached 266,732 cases. It also announced the death of six infected cases. It also announced the recovery of 2,990 new cases of people infected with the virus.





