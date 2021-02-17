The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced that the number of users of mass transit and shared mobility in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transport buses, marine transportation means (abras, ferry, water taxi and water bus), electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, in addition to vehicles Taxi (Dubai taxi and franchise companies), in 2020, reached about 346 million passengers, at a rate of 947 thousand passengers per day, despite the global challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic, and the consequent stopping or legalizing mass transit service in various countries of the world. .

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said that these results confirm the efficiency and effectiveness of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the authority since the beginning of the pandemic until now in all means of transport and its facilities, as the authority applied the best international practices in its dealing with the pandemic, to provide A safe and healthy environment for passengers and workers in all transportation means, which contributed to enhancing passenger confidence.





