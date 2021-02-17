The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 85,681 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of the doses, which it provided until yesterday, five million 284 thousand and 406 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increases to 53.43 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The Ministry also announced the conduct of 185,502 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the virus, and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,452 new cases of the Coronavirus. Thus, the total number of registered cases reaches 358 thousand and 583 cases.

And the Ministry announced the death of 14 people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1055 cases.

She expressed her regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

And the Ministry announced that 3570 new cases had been cured of those infected with the virus, and that they had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of cures to 343,935 cases.





