This weekend we will finally have the first official trailer for the series of Halobut while we wait 343 Industries has dropped a few interesting details that give us a better idea of ​​what to expect from this highly anticipated project. We already knew that this series would not be part of the official video game canon, but that does not mean that it will not have relevance for the future of the franchise in general.

Alex Wakeford and Frank O’Connorproducers of the series Halo, revealed that this series will be set in a universe parallel to that of video games, however, they will take inspiration from the original work for many of the elements that we will see in the show. Thanks to this, fans will feel that there is actually a connection between the series and the games, although of course, without damaging or interfering with the respective universe of each of them.

“Basically, we want to use existing Halo lore, history, canon, and characters where they make sense for a linear narrative, but also clearly separate them so that we don’t invalidate core canon or do unnatural things to force a first-person video game on. a TV show. The game’s canon and its extended lore in novels, comics, and other media is core, original, and will continue intact as long as we make Halo games.”

Despite being inspired by the games, it seems that the series of Halo it will be its own beast separately so don’t be disappointed if things get too crazy from how we saw it in the original work of Bungie.

Publisher’s note: It makes sense that the Halo series is going to exist within its own universe, and I think this was the right decision. After all, the story in the games is already pretty far along and it would be a bit intimidating for those who are going to meet Halo because of the show.

Via: Dot eSports