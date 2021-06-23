Through the years, 343 Industries has been releasing constant updates to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This collection had a somewhat disastrous launch, but lately it has become a favorite among fans and now its developers are considering increasing the number of players for the online mode.

Speaking on a podcast of Xbox, the producer of the game, Sean Swindersky, revealed that the development team is considering increasing the number of players beyond 16. He said the following:

“If we can add more people … obviously considering the performance of the consoles … if we could have more than 16 players in these classic games and increase it to 40-60, that would be incredible.”

Of course this would not work on all maps, but some like the ones in Big team battle they would certainly benefit from more users. If 343i achieves doing so will probably be reported to us in the coming months, but for now it remains a simple possibility.

Via: Twitter