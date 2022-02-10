There is nothing more frustrating than lag when playing any online title, which is why 343 Industries announced a series of changes that the multiplayer of halo-infinite so that hopefully there will be much lower latency in each game and players can enjoy them without so many connection problems.

Although it is true that the servers of halo-infinite they have remained quite stable since their debut a few months ago, there are several users who, for reasons beyond their control, continue to suffer from terrible lag in the vast majority of games. From today, halo-infinite It has received a series of updates from its developers that seek to combat lag and we will detail them below:

– Starting today, the priority of stable connections on game servers during the matchmaking process has been increased. This should help you play with local users, and as a consequence have a better connection, more often.

– The Services team has taken extra steps to ensure that you can enjoy quality matches with users from each respective region. This should help get more games in less populated areas around the world, including – but not limited to – Australia and Asia. This update, which debuted yesterday, has shown promising results and should be used further after this morning’s changes.

343 Industries will continue to improve multiplayer from halo-infinite constantly, and even after these changes they will continue to monitor user reactions to see what other modifications they need to implement to the game to improve the player experience. Perhaps they should also do something to prevent the substantial loss of users that Halo Infinite has been suffering recently.

Publisher’s note: Personally, I never had much of an issue with matchmaking in the game, but I do recall having more laggy games than others. It wasn’t really that big of a deal, but these changes should help all of us not only find games faster, but also have much more stable experiences in them.

Via: Halo Waypoint