The operational headquarters announced the detection of 3439 cases of coronavirus in Russia per day

In Russia, 3439 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day. The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 21,820,552. This was reported on site task force for infection control.

A day earlier, on January 6, 3,724 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Most cases of infection were recorded in Moscow (1156), St. Petersburg (387) and Bashkiria (299). Least of all – in Dagestan, Tuva, as well as the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1 case each). There are no new cases of infection in Ingushetia and Altai.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of hospitalizations was 673. During the same period, 4685 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The overall recovery rate reached 21,237,402.

41 deaths were registered in Russia per day. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 393,986 people have died in the country.