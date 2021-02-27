The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 81,790 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, yesterday, bringing the total doses it provided to six million and 15 thousand and 89 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution to 60.82 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of infections and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The Ministry also announced the conduct of 185,599 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus, and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,434 new infections.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 388 thousand and 594 cases.

And it announced the death of 15 people from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1213 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

And she confirmed the recovery of 2,171 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since they were admitted to hospital.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 379,708 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

