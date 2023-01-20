A couple of days ago it was revealed that more than 10,000 Microsoft employees will lose their jobs at the end of March. In this way, 343 Industries will be one of the studies affected by this decision. Now, it seems that this decision was made to offer a restructuring to this team, who would completely abandon the development of Halo.

According to Bathrobe Spartan, a Halo-focused podcast, the layoffs at 343 Industries would lead to a restructuring, with which the study would leave the development of games, to focus on the supervision of projects in charge of other teams. This means that, like World’s Edge with Age of Empires, they would provide support, but would not work directly on the acclaimed FPS.

For all who are concerned about Halo Infinite, the report reveals that the game will still receive content, but Certain Affinity and Spearsoft would be in charge of providing support to 343 Industries. Along with this, it has been mentioned that since 2020, Xbox has been contacting other studios with the aim of creating projects that require a lower budget.

Les licenciements au sein de 343 Industries s’incrivent malheureusement en conséquence d’une mauvaise gestion du studio et de ses effectifs par les personnes en charge. If it hides aurait pu être évité, l’impact sur la stratégie remains minimal: du contenu axé multiplayer. 🧵 Thread pic.twitter.com/eB1AyaNk1O — Bathrobe Spartan 🎧 Podcast Halo (@BathrobeSpartan) January 19, 2023

However, this would also mean that the idea of ​​converting Halo Infinite on a platform with constant story updates, it wouldn’t come true. At this point, the report indicates that new single player content was in development for this title, but it was canceled as it was not profitable.

Although this can be seen as something negative, it is important to mention that many fans have not received the work of this team positively. Let’s remember that 343 Industries was a studio created with the aim of working completely on Halo. While the fourth installment in the series was met with positive reception, since Halo 5: Guardiansfans have not been happy with the work of the developers, and we constantly hear complaints about the way it has been structured Halo Infinite.

At the moment this is just a rumor, and there is no official statement from Xbox or 343 Industries about the future of Halo and the studio. We just have to wait and see what will happen. On related topics, you can learn more about the studio’s downsizing here. Similarly, ex-developer of Halo Infinite criticism of Microsoft.

Editor’s Note:

It is unfortunate that this happens. Although it is true that not many were not fans of the work of 343 Industries, everything seems to indicate that the problems with Halo have been a consequence of bad administration. Let’s just hope that all employees who lose their jobs have a chance to find a new place to work.

Via: Bathrobe Spartan