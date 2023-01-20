343 Industries was one of the studies that was affected by the unfortunate layoffs that have just taken place in Microsoft. Now this team is left with a third of its workforce, which means that it will no longer develop games of Halohowever, it will not lose its control over the franchise.

According to the information revealed by Bathrope Spartan and translated by Metro, now 343 Industries will only be in charge of supervising the projects dedicated to Halo, only, for sure, these are not going to have the same budget as Infinite. The other task of this study will be to continue supporting the game engine.

Despite the positive launch that Halo Infinite had, the progress of the game has not been the best of all. The studio needed help from third parties to produce content and, in addition, the updates are slow to arrive and they do not stop reporting bugs and others.

Let’s not even forget that the option to be able to play this title on the screen was also eliminated, when it was one of the requests that the players requested from the beginning and could not fulfill for various reasons.

For now, the situation for the flagship game of Xbox It doesn’t seem to be as clear cut as it is with other exclusive video games on this platform that will be released during 2023. Fans will have to be very patient with Master Chief’s multiplayer, because the picture looks a bit complicated.

When does the third season of Halo Infinite come out?

If the plan continues to the letter, the third season of Halo Infinite: Echoes Within, will start from March 7it will add new multiplayer maps, a Bandit rifle and also game modes, but, with the now so small team of 343 Industries It seems difficult to get out on time.

According to Bathrope Spartan, they already canceled a DLC that would be dedicated to the game’s campaign, especially since 343 Industries has a lot of problems carrying out the project.in addition to the fact that it no longer looks affordable.

Also, all this is not to say that there will no longer be more games with the Master Chief in the leading role. It rather smells like they are going to rethink the strategies and come up with more modest ideas, but that work, which is the most important thing.

How do you see the situation the most important game on Xbox?