Although its considerable years have passed, fans haven’t forgotten how disastrous it was. Halo InfiniteWell, there are some things that were left up in the air with this game that promised a lot. Given this, it had been rumored that its developers 343 Industriesthey would be removed from the franchise, but it seems that that is far from the truth.

In an interview with Axios the head of Microsoft Game Studios , Matt Booty explained that the team working on Halo Infinite he is now markedly different from the one who started working on the project, and that he is well poised to continue the series. They will carry the same name, but their members have been changed for the sake of development.

This mentioned:

I have confidence in the leadership team, but the team that got us here is probably not the same team that will take us forward.

According to reports provided by the media, the leader of this team insisted that 343 would continue working on the franchise master Chief, but that other external studies could also be involved. He has even been asked if they could invite people from other studios like Treyarch (Call of Duty). This does not rule it out Bootybut also says that it is not priority.

Remember that Halo Infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For now, Halo has an uncertain path, but it seems that Microsoft is willing to save its star franchise. Then, it will be a matter of time to know if they will be able to redeem the errors.