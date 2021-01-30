In the year 2020 we have witnessed many strange moments, and it has been an atypical year for what was expected at the beginning. Among the moments that we remember with more dislike in the field of video games, are the controversies. And among them we have two proper names, Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077. Halo Infinite was forced to delay its launch, and now, we find statements that confirm that 343 Industries wants to prevent Halo Infinite from suffering the same fate as Cyberpunk 2077.
No one is oblivious to controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, since its performance on the previous generation consoles has left much to be desired. Constant problems, I work against the clock to optimize it and more problems, it is a common dynamic that at a time when you look at the game with a magnifying glass, it will be difficult to solve. And the lack of courage and patience, the poor decision to launch it before it was viable, is already different from what happened with Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer would be similar to that of Battlefield
And it is that in summer Halo Infinite made an appearance with its first gameplay and, with that, they had enough to see the general reaction to know that they had to work much more. Planned to arrive with the next generation consoles, its delay was confirmed, which, to this day, still does not have an official date. A significant delay to better develop the game, even to rethink many things of the Halo Infinite campaign.
From the studio they have wanted to look at the CD Projekt RED game to expose their perspective and they assure that 343 Industries wants prevent Halo Infinite from suffering the same fate as Cyberpunk 2077. “Here’s something that excites me as an engineering architect”, writes Daniele Giannetti, In an interview, to which he adds that “For Halo Infinite, we rebuilt the threading engine to ensure high execution efficiency on all platforms and PCs, rather than running optimally only on Xbox One.”
They have been very involved in order to get the most out of the new hardware without affecting the version proposed for the previous generation. As Giannetti explains, “We used this new system to transition from the renderer to a threaded framework to support the higher cost of all our new rendering features and achieve high graphics efficiency on multi-size PC CPUs as well as Xbox Series X hardware / S and Xbox One X / S ». And this assumes that “In practice this means that we are doing everything we can to make sure Halo Infinite works optimally on whatever device you choose to play on.”
One of the most common problems is trying to reduce the workload to avoid, on the one hand, delays and, on the other, that the development cost does not skyrocket. Although it seems that the architecture is similar between these generations, the changes that exist are important. The previous generation relied more on GPU power, as they were heavily constrained by the CPU. Covering new generation games is not easy when the game is released in both generations and many avoid having to do two lines of development and finally the final product is covered by the previous generation.
Credits: Digital Foundry
In the end, 343 Industries’ reaction to do the right thing, which is independently develop the game in each generation, might ensuring Halo Infinite is the game many have come to expect. At least they are clear about one thing, and that is that 343 Industries wants to prevent Halo Infinite from suffering the same fate as Cyberpunk 2077.
