This coming fall of 2021 we will all be able to enjoy the new adventure of the Master Chief in Halo Infinite, both on Xbox Series X | S and on PC. If nothing changes, the new 343 Industries title will also be available on Xbox One, as said version seems not to be canceled. Regarding its development, it seems to be going better than ever, as we have seen in the new details about Halo Infinite and its universe, where we have now learned more information about the creation of the Halo Infinite map, Zeta Halo.

Halo Infinite has them all with him to be one of the best games of the saga and of this new generation, something that has gained more strength with the statements of Justin Dinges, artistic leader of Halo Infinite, who has detailed via Halo Waypoint, as has been the creation of the Halo Infinite map, many of its parts being strategic points to address all possible experiences of the players.

343 Industries talks about creating the Halo Infinite map

The world we have created for Halo Infinite is very large and with a limited team to create it, we must be strategic when building each experience. There is no single method for this project. So in some cases, it makes sense for the design to go first and design a space that is fun for combat and for the artist to follow to make sure the visual qualities are met. In other cases, it may be an artistic endeavor in which a world artist creates the space and a designer follows behind to place the gameplay aspects. And sometimes it’s a very close collaboration between a designer and an artist to create the best possible experience. At the end of the day, every experience we create is a collaboration between many disciplines trying to create the best possible game.

