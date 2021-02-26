Almost a month after the last update by the study, 343 Industries has shared new Halo Infinite information again and its universe, offering a new look at what the game currently looks like, and revealing information about Zeta Halo, the world of Halo Infinite.

As is customary in the study, this new information has been shared through Halo Waypoint, and continues to bet on the interview format that we saw in the last entries of the study. Making a brief reminder, 343 highlights that on previous occasions they spoke with the art, graphics and online team, as well as with the Sandbox team, and this time it was their turn to talk about Zeta Halo.

343 Industries shares new information on Halo Infinite and its universe

On this occasion, the participants in this new interview have been Justin Dinges, art manager for the Halo Infinite campaign; Troy Mashburn, game director; and John Mulkey, title design lead. Speaking about what the new installment of the master chief will look like, the interviewees wanted to highlight that have been based on Halo: Combat Evolved when creating this new world.

In the words of Dinges, the intention of the study was to create a game that was highly reminiscent of the first installment of the franchise, but updated graphics to the present day. In addition, they have also shared some ins and outs about how they have created the story of Halo Infinite, as well as what their sources of inspiration have been when it comes to doing so.

In addition, speaking about Zeta Halo, Dinges assured that the design was the studio’s first step in creating this new world, being faithful to the previous Halo installments, and thus prioritizing the efforts of the artists before they got down to business. to work with the gameplay. Although they also affirm that the process is constantly subject to change that forces them to make decisions on the fly at times.

They also gave details about their favorite aspects of this new title, highlighting aspects such as the dynamic lighting of the title, the ability of the title to challenge players and thus make it an immersive experience, and finally the similarities with Halo: Combat Evolved.

If you want to read in more depth this new information from Halo Infinite, enter HaloWaypoint for all the details.