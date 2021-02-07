Halo Infinite arrives this year, but it looks like 343 Industries is gearing up to go ahead with a one new game in the Halo universe. 343 has posted a job offer in which he clearly says that he is looking for a producer for a game in the Halo universe. This could mean a lot of things, for example that they were looking for people to continue working on future Halo Infinite content, or just a producer for this game in its current state.

This last option seems the least likely, since the current state of the game is its final stretch for launch. Another theory could be that 343 Industries is developing a spin off of the series that delves into some of the events left out of the current games. Whatever the case, the announcement clearly says that they are working on a new game in the Halo universe. 343 Industries has said it wants to bring Halo: MCC to more platforms.

A new game in the Halo universe is not only possible but surely something that many fans would like to have on their consoles. The truth is that the universe of Halo is so extensive that it houses endless possibilities. We’ve already seen some really cool experiments like Halo 3 ODST, which had all that survival horror atmosphere. Or Halo Wars 1 and 2 which are great strategy games. There’s even Halo Spartan Assault, which is pretty interesting isometric view.

Examples are not lacking to see what this new game could be in the Halo universe. 343 Industries has said that the name of Halo Infinite wants to indicate that this game will be a platform to expand the Halo universe. They haven’t explained what they mean by this yet, but it looks like we’ll find out very soon. Meanwhile we only have the job offer for this new mystery game.