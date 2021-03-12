This fall of 2021 we will finally be able to enjoy Halo Infinite and the new Master Chief adventure on both Xbox Series X | S and PC (including Xbox Game Pass from day 1). In addition, if the plans do not change, everything seems to indicate that the new 343 Industries title will also be available on Xbox One, since said version seems not to be canceled. Regarding its development, several days ago we learned new details about the creation of the Zeta Halo map, but again 343 Industries has revealed a lot of important details about Halo Infinite and what its open world will bring.
Things like dynamic weather and day / night cycles are of course staples of open world game design, and these will be featured in Halo Infinite. Although, in the last monthly series Ask 343, the developer has confirmed that Halo Infinite will have dynamic wind and fog systems, as well as other weather patterns such as sandstorms and blizzards that will be added to the game with post-launch updates.
Meanwhile, the game will also have a day and night cycle, with considerable impact on various aspects of the game. The scenes will change depending on the time of day. As for the night we will also see more enemy patrols, including ghosts and enemies with reflectors. At the same time, we will also find Grunts sleeping more often. On the other hand, the open world will also have various biomes.
The main biome of the game is based in the Pacific Northwest, but we can also find other areas such as swamps, war-torn places, caves, Forerunner structures, exiled bases and more. The open world will also have wildlife that players will encounter, although these will not be hostile.
343 Industries talks about creating the Halo Infinite map
In regards to secondary activities, we will be able to search for audio records in the environment, giving us additional narrative details about the Zeta Halo ring, its people and its past. Exploring the world of Halo Infinite with complete freedom and tackling side missions is part of 343’s objective, although the game will, of course, have a linear route that we can jump out of order.
