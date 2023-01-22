The development team behind the franchise Haloor 343 Industriesannounced that it is still leading the aforementioned series as some rumors have surfaced in recent days that Microsoft was planning to entrust the saga to another studio.

After an alleged leak, a tweet was posted on the official Halo Twitter account putting such speculation to rest.

The team has in fact confirmed that both the single player and the multiplayer of Halo will still be developed by 343 Industries, a studio formed by Microsoft after Bungie decided to leave the franchise after Halo: Reach. Here are the words of Pierre Hintzehead of study:

Halo and the Master Chief are here to stay, 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and everything that makes Halo great.

This statement follows not only the aforementioned rumor that the team was removed from the Halo franchise, but also the news that the recent Microsoft layoffs had an impact on the study.

While on the one hand many members of the 343 Industries team they rallied in support of their former colleaguesthere has yet to be any official statement from the studio itself about those layoffs.

Phil Spencerthe chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, commented on the layoffs, calling the situation a “challenging moment in our activity also made up of painful choices“.