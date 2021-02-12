The Halo Wars franchise hit the market in 2009, offering a strategy game that, while not reshaping what was previously seen in the genre, was capable of offering a very solid experience with well-executed mechanics, something that 343 Industries exploded with Halo Wars 2. Because of this, many fans have wondered if we will see a third installment in the future, especially after rumors that the studio was working on a new Halo game, although they have subsequently been denied.

Unfortunately, it seems that this is not going to be the case. Writing in a recent update about Halo Waypoint343 Industries Community Manager John Junyszek said the study has no current plans for Halo Wars 3, or even for new content updates to Halo Wars 2. Although obviously things could change in the future («never say NeverJunyszek says), right now, 343 is focused elsewhere.

343 Industries has no current plans for Halo Wars 3

343 Industries has no current plans to continue work on Halo Wars 2, including content updates, balance patches, bringing the title to other platforms, or a new game in the series. However, we will continue to monitor the game and make sure everything works as expected. Yes, we use the word “currently” because it’s the truth: as of today, there are no plans for the development team to re-commit to Halo Wars 2 and we are not working on a new game in the series at this time. But, specifically we’re never going to say never because, well, who knows what the future may bring. If you told me back in the day that the entirety of MCC would land on Steam or Halo 3 would receive content updates 14 years after launch, I would never have believed it and yet here we are. We know that constantly waiting and wondering is both frustrating and exhausting, so we hope this clarity helps alleviate some of that and we want to set clear expectations that there is no work in Halo Wars.

Therefore, it seems that those who wanted a Halo Wars 3 should keep waiting, at least, until 343 Industries has released Halo Infinite, the next game in the franchise that will hit the market at the end of the year.