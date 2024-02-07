343 Industriesknown as the current Halo team, pinned a new Studio Art Director. This is Chis Matthews. The information comes directly from the developer, who shared his achievement via LinkedIn.

Matthews he was Lead Artist and Art Director for years. He previously worked at Ridgeline Games, Turn 10 Studios, Crytek and beyond, working on popular series such as Forza Motorsport, Gears of War and Crysis.

Matthews' message

Matthews' announcement states that they couldn't be more excited “about the opportunity to contribute to lead Halo into an exciting new era“, thus suggesting that it will be dedicated to a new chapter of Halo.

For the moment there are no official announcements, but according to the most recent reports 343 Industries would be working on a new Halo, designed “for all platforms”.