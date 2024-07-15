Since Bungie abandoned the series of Haloand the property passed into the hands of 343 Industries, the series has not enjoyed the same success that many grew up with during the era of the original Xbox and Xbox 360. Thus, a new report has revealed that Microsoft has lost confidence in this studio, so future games in the franchise would be in the hands of other teams.

Although there is no official information at the moment, Spartan Bathrobea famous insider of the series, has pointed out that Microsoft no longer trusts 343 Industries’ capabilities to handle the Halo property. The report has mentioned that between 2023 and 2024, The number of employees in the studio has decreased from 500 to less than 280completely eliminating the internal communications and advertising teams. Recall that previous reports on layoffs at Microsoft have indicated that these teams were affected across all divisions of the company.

However, the most important change would have to do with the development of the games. Instead of 343 Industries taking over this process entirely, Bathrobe Spartan has pointed out that the studio would only handle the conceptualization and pre-production process, with other teams taking the reins of the heavy lifting.

On this point, the insider has pointed out that two Halo games are currently in development. One of these would be a remake of the first installment in the series. Along with this, a completely new title would also be on the way.which would have a strong focus on multiplayer. For its part, it has been mentioned that Halo Infinite failed to meet Microsoft’s internal expectations. Unfortunately, there are no further official details at the moment, either official or from other sources.

For its part, Microsoft, Xbox and 343 Industries have remained silent on this information.and at the moment there is no official statement on Halo’s position at this time. In related topics, Halo Infinite abandons the seasons. Likewise, the remake of Halo would come to the PlayStation.

Titles like Halo 5 and Halo Infinite They’re not bad games, but they don’t compare to Bungie’s work, and that’s something fans have made clear on every possible device. It’s a shame that this is the case, though this is also a consequence of Xbox’s questionable direction with its studios.

