Since halo-infinite was launched last year there have been certain problems, the most notorious is the lack of content offered by this title, a lack that has disappointed more than one fan. Mainly because to this day the Forge mode has not yet been implemented and to this is added that the cooperative campaign seems to be far from arriving.

The creative director of 343 Industries, Joseph Statenaffirms that the slow progress of new additions is due to the fact that they want not to rush the work team, all so as not to end up with hours of the much-feared crunch. Although this can be somewhat contrasting, since he recently commented that the studio itself is not happy with the progress of the game.

This was announced during a special broadcast of the video game, in which he, along with some members of the team, talk to fans about all the news that will arrive in season 3. Stage that will begin on May 3 on all platforms where multiplayer and story campaign available.

At all times his own Joseph mentions his dissatisfaction with the roadmap, which is going at a slower pace compared to other games in the series, even outside franchises. In addition, his interest in working a little harder to bring content quickly to halo-infinite; the most curious thing is that she affirmed it practically throughout the study.

Here his comment:

None of us look at this roadmap and are happy with it. We want to do things faster, to deliver more content. We still have this desire to get into a rhythm, a healthy rhythm, where we can release a season every three months.

The new second season of halo-infinite starts the May 3 and the third sometime in November. The game is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

editor’s note: The interest that the creatives have in the game is noticeable, but it seems that there is some obstacle that does not allow the team to show that desire to return the glory years to the franchise. We will have to wait for more updates for now.

Via: 343