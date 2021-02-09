343 Industries denies it is developing a new Halo by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Yesterday many media echoed the offer published by the 343 Industries study to find a producer who locks in a game in the Halo universe. The idea that those responsible for the series starring Master Chief were recruiting employees for Halo Infinite was somewhat unlikely, since the game is about to launch. The offer itself spoke of the need for “a new Halo project”, but finally John Junyszek -the community manager of the company belonging to Xbox Game Studios- has intervened to discard the idea of ​​a sequel to Halo Infinte. How to play Halo Infinite beta: subscriptions, start date and more In a tweet John has explained that the famous offer is aimed at filling a necessary position for Halo Infinite, And they always talk about “new projects” when advertising their job offers. This confirmation also collides with the theory of many Internet users who expected a spin off that could collect many of the loose elements that were left unanswered in the latest installments of the franchise. Therefore this news can only have two possible readings. It may be that Halo is working on exclusive content for Halo Infinite or that they still need to polish details of the next Halo. Recall that Halo Infinite was originally planned for 2020 and was delayed for the fall of 2021 due to development problems and overwork for the template, in case the launch date is not postponed. 343 Industries denies it is developing a new Halo Be that as it may, it is good news that 343 Industries is trying to find the necessary staff to enhance the Halo Infinite experience, a game that will be launched initially in Game Pass, that will bring news like a free to play multiplayer without having to pay for the Gold service to play online. In addition, we have recently learned that Halo: Master Chief Collection -which includes all games in the universe prior to Halo 5- will hit the new platforms.

