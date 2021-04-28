The names of the 342 MPs who last week approved the latest package of restrictions for the pandemic in Germany appear on a ‘death list’ that is being disseminated by groups of deniers on the messaging app Telegram. The Police, who have asked the deputies for caution, are investigating the events.

The document, under the name ‘List of the death of German politicians’, is the official list, with full name and political party, of the results of the vote on the reform of the Infection Protection Law, which included the controversial’ emergency break’. This instrument contemplates the automatic application of a series of restrictions -the most stringent since the beginning of the pandemic- for any district in the country that exceeds a cumulative incidence in a week of more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Its entry into force last Saturday has affected the majority of the German population. More than 330 of the 400 districts of the country, including the main cities, exceed the level and are currently affected by these measures, which include the first night curfew and the limitation of contacts to cohabitants plus an outsider.

The Federal Office for Criminal Investigations (BKA) has warned the Bundestag (Lower House) and requested the collaboration of parliamentarians, according to the newspaper ‘Der Tagesspiegel’. “Please inform us immediately in case you detect something (strange) that directly affects you or your environment,” the security forces request in their letter. The researchers have explained that they are investigating this ‘death list’ and recognized that there are similar documents, also linked to the restrictions due to the pandemic, circulating on the internet. However, the BKA does not currently perceive any concrete danger for members of the Bundestag.

The long year of pandemic and restrictions on public life and economic activity are straining coexistence in Germany, where the second and third waves have overlapped. Leisure, culture and restaurants have been closed since November. Retail and schools operate at half gas. In addition, the Government – which was praised internationally for the management of the first wave – is accumulating setbacks in recent times, from infection control to the distribution of financial aid, through the vaccination campaign.

Lawsuits



In this context, the groups opposed to the restrictions are progressively raising their voices and their message has an increasing resonance in certain sectors, from conspiranoids to anti-vaccines, passing through large groups of voters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the only formation German who has flirted with denialism.

An example of this situation are the 65 lawsuits that the Constitutional Court has already received against the ’emergency brake’. But the opposition to the restrictions does not stop at criticism. A study by public television ARD estimates that 72% of mayors in Germany have received insults or attacks in recent months due to the pandemic. In most cases, 79%, it involved physical or verbal attacks, insults to blows, passing through spitting. The rest were on the internet.

There is also a growing dissatisfaction in the demonstrations of the collective against the Querdenker restrictions, which has come to bring together thousands of people in large cities, such as Munich or Berlin, but also in other smaller towns. Some of their protests, such as those in Stuttgart or Leipzig, ended in violent clashes with groups of counter-protesters and with the security forces, who demanded their dissolution for not complying with the distancing and security measures.