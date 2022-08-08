Sharjah demonstrated high efficiency and ability in facing the repercussions of the exceptional weather that the country witnessed recently, and all the teams concerned with the support and support of the federal authorities were mobilized to mitigate the effects of rain and preserve the safety of individuals and property.

Sharjah has prepared to address the consequences of weather conditions since its anticipation by monitoring the resulting risks and reviewing response plans for natural disasters, to ensure the readiness of work crews and mechanisms, and to disseminate awareness messages to prevent and confront expected dangers.

The number of rescue and evacuation operations in the eastern regions of Sharjah reached 3,400 operations carried out by the General Command of Sharjah Police, with the participation of (503) work crews, (101) vehicles and (45) patrols, while the number of communications received and dealt with reached (10782) .

The emergency, crisis and disaster teams worked in coordination with the concerned authorities from local and federal, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Development, and the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, and with the support of the private sector, in full swing and continued day and night, since the change in the weather, which contributed to saving lives and limiting material damage. .

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, praised the cooperation of various federal authorities with Sharjah Police and the efforts of the emirate’s teams in facing the repercussions of the exceptional weather situation that the country witnessed recently, praising the effective and fruitful coordination between the concerned parties.

He pointed to the professionalism of the cadres of the Emirate of Sharjah from various concerned authorities, who demonstrated their readiness and ability to deal with emergency conditions, which contributed to addressing any damage and maintaining the safety of individuals, which is a top priority for the emirate according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler Sharjah.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police expressed his thanks to all those who contributed to providing aid and assistance to the work teams of institutions and individuals, citizens and residents, volunteers, and private sector companies, which worked with one hand with the official authorities to assist the affected, and yielded positive results that were reflected in the rapid recovery from the repercussions of Exceptional weather.

The intensive efforts of the concerned authorities were also able to transform the affected areas in the Emirate of Sharjah into safe areas with effective coordination and rapid response.

The General Command of Sharjah Police worked to take a package of emergency and immediate measures in the eastern regions by closing roads for individuals to the affected areas in order to preserve their safety, while the roads closed due to weather conditions were rehabilitated to reach some areas to provide assistance.

The state of readiness has been raised in the valleys and stone fall areas, the use of special mechanisms and the distribution of teams to provide immediate assistance to the affected people and maintain their safety.

The concerned authorities have developed a maximum emergency plan around the clock to receive the comments and complaints of citizens.

More than 40 awareness messages were published by the Sharjah Police through the social media most followed by community members, including “Twitter”, “Instagram” and “Facebook”, in addition to the “Tik Tok” application, and all of these publications aimed at raising community awareness, in addition to Directives regarding the closure of some roads to obscure the danger to road users, and the public in general.

The eastern regions witnessed the evacuation of the residents of the affected areas, the provision of aid and social support immediately, the provision of transportation and housing, and the provision of safe shelters for more than 2,100 people from the affected eastern regions in schools, suburbs and hotels in the region.

According to Brigadier General bin Amer, the Sharjah Police has assigned a task force to conduct an inspection tour of the shelter centers, follow up on developments and identify safe gathering points for individuals.

The continued rainfall in Kalba led to the flow of Wadi al-Ras and the closure of the Ring Road, and 2,069 residents were accommodated to schools, suburbs and concerned authorities, and a number of nurses were transferred through the Air Wing Department of the General Administration of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior from their residence in the Emirate of Fujairah to Kalba Hospital.

A number of engineers affiliated with the communications company were transferred by planes belonging to the Air Wing in Sharjah in an attempt to re-transmit in the Wadi Al-Hilu area, where communication with them was cut off and the Suhaila road was opened at the entrance to the city of Kalba after the rainwater was withdrawn.

Seven people were accommodated in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn and 31 people in the city of Khorfakkan in the Nahwa area, and the road to the cities of Shis and Al-Nahwa was rehabilitated to be able to reach the process of reaching and transporting foodstuffs after completing the preparation process for the Shis area, as well as accompanying the Emirates Foundation for Health Services team.

The arrival and escort of a team from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority was secured with a number of mechanisms equipped with an electric generator to be able to restore electricity to the area.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police referred to the measures that have been taken according to their priority to ensure the safety of the participating individuals and teams and to ensure recovery from the consequences of weather conditions, the survival of forces and support in the area and their gradual return, reorganizing work, opening roads and smooth traffic movement in the Eastern Region.

In turn, the Sharjah Municipality showed its rapid response to the emergency weather conditions, in cooperation with the Bee’ah Group and strategic partners, and provided qualified work cadres, mechanisms and special equipment to withdraw rainwater pools, remove all other waste, and carry out comprehensive cleaning work.

And the Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Head of the Rain Emergency Committee Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji indicated that the municipality has provided high-powered pumping stations and innovative dam pumps, and more than 150 tanks to deal with rainwater gatherings, noting that the Sharjah Municipality is closely following the weather and developing plans to Before all the rain emergency committees to deal with any water gatherings, and to spread awareness messages to all members of the community.

For his part, the CEO of Bee’ah Group, Khaled Al-Huraimel, confirmed that various types of vehicles and mechanisms were provided for Bee’ah’s fleet to provide the necessary support in removing the waste that had accumulated due to water pools and its flow, in various areas of Kalba city, especially the residential areas.

The work teams of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority intensified their efforts around the clock to deal with cases caused by weather conditions and heavy rains in the eastern region.

The technical teams of the authority have dealt with more than 2,000 reports in the cities of Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Shis and the like, since the depression was announced. All equipment and mechanisms provided the capabilities and technical teams to deal with the cases caused by the depression, and to cooperate with all parties to secure facilities and individuals, disconnect and restore the current to reduce the effects of rain and water accumulations.

The Director of the Kalba Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Engineer Moza Al Zaabi, explained that coordination has been coordinated with the Crisis and Disasters Department and all government agencies to address the challenges caused by the depression. From 160 employees, including engineers, electricians, and technicians, to work around the clock as a support force for the 24/7 maintenance department in Kalba city, the electricity was cut off from farms in Kalba city as a precautionary plan as a proactive plan.

The Department of Social Services in Sharjah, with its partners, quickly formed teams for urgent intervention of volunteers to provide in-kind and material assistance to the affected families.

And the director of the branch sector, Maryam Al Shamsi, indicated that 7542 families from the people of the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba were contacted to check on them, and their number was counted through the lists available from the Department of Statistics and Community Development, where text messages were sent to them to receive communications to provide urgent needs, and 654 reports were received. Urgently, via the main line of the department 800700. Also, 57 elderly people living alone were contacted to check on them.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Sharjah Volunteer Center, stated that six volunteer opportunities were launched, according to their specialization and role in the crisis, and about 202 volunteers joined these initiatives who work in distributing meals provided by the Sharjah Charity Association to all individuals in hotels, in addition to providing basic needs of clothes and medicines. Baby supplies and more, which are provided immediately.

Volunteer teams also worked to receive complaints from the affected families, contact them and check on them around the clock, and a medical staff was provided to visit all the affected families, both in their hotel room, and provide them with medical support.

The Sharjah Charity Society continued its efforts to support those affected by the exceptional climatic situation that dominated the eastern regions of the country, in implementation of the directives of the Society’s Chairman of the Board, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and with the follow-up by the Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, and as part of its endeavors towards carrying out social responsibility in cooperation with a number of of the participating institutions.

Head of the Branches Sector, Director of the Society’s Administration in Kalba, Nasser Masoud Bilal, said that housing alternatives have been provided to those whose homes were damaged by the rains, with the distribution of more than 15,000 meals, in addition to ensuring the provision of medicines for the sick cases diagnosed by the cooperating medical teams. .

Work efforts joined forces to achieve stability for those affected, and the Sharjah Housing Program continued its services by providing emergency housing for those affected by the recent weather situation.

According to Abdullah Al-Ansari, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Sharjah Housing Program, an immediate plan was developed by the Temporary Housing Department to house all families affected as a result of the heavy rains that the country witnessed, and in coordination with the concerned authorities, the appropriate place for emergency cases was secured and the utmost degree of assistance was provided to them. Standing on their needs.

Confronting the consequences of weather fluctuations was manifested in its best forms, with the cooperation of official and private agencies, and the response of community members and volunteers to the call for rapid response to the emergency situation and the provision of immediate assistance to those affected.

Many government agencies provided urgent support and assistance, including the Sharjah Municipality with its relevant branches, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, suburban and village councils, the Sharjah Charity Society, the Department of Social Services, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Sharjah, emergency housing in the Department of Housing in Sharjah and the Red Crescent Emirati.