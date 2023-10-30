Icare 2023, the 77th National Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), ended on Saturday 28 October in Rome, in which over 3,400 anesthetists-resuscitators from all over Italy participated. “This year too – states Antonello Giarratano, president of Siaarti – the Congress has confirmed itself as an event in which scientific rigor, clinical content and professional updating add up to a huge participation of anesthesiologists-resuscitators-intensivists and a new sensitivity and attention from the institutions , represented in the inaugural ceremony by the Minister of Health Schillaci, by the presidencies of the Social Affairs Commissions of the Chamber and Senate, by the General Directorate of the ISS, by Agenas, by the National Transplant Center and by the Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies. A unique moment in where the scientific method has met good clinical practice in defense of public health in strategic areas of our NHS, such as perioperative medicine, resuscitation and intensive care, pain therapy, intra- and pre-hospital emergencies”.

In addition to the many scientific and educational contents (90 institutional sessions, 15 appointments for the presentation of oral communications, lunch sessions, talks and regional debates), the congress elected – with 82% of the preferences – the president Siaarti for the three-year term of 2025 -2027. This is Elena Bignami, full professor of Anesthesiology and Intensive and Pain Therapy at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma. Since 2022, responsible for the Siaarti training committee, Bignami is the author of over 265 publications in indexed scientific journals, with an h-index of 42: among the main research topics, anesthesia in the peri-operative, high-risk patient to be subjected to non-cardiac surgery, intensive and pain care, artificial intelligence, telemedicine and new technologies.

“I am very happy with this new adventure that awaits me in the coming years – declares Bignami – A future that I imagine is inclusive, with the aim of working with all Siaarti members, and with those who are not yet inclusive and who I hope they will become so. But for me inclusiveness also means opening up to the outside world of anesthetists-resuscitators: for collaboration with other specializations (medical and otherwise), with European anesthesiology societies for a greater presence of Siaarti at an international level and above all, as President Giarratano and the Board of Directors who will still be in office for 2024 are already doing with the institutions. This is demonstrated by the presence of Siaarti – which I hope to confirm and expand – in the technical tables of the Ministry of Health and ISS” .

For Bignami, inclusiveness is also aimed at smaller hospitals: “It is in these situations – he underlines – that the biggest problems we encounter with patients emerge. This is why it is very important to make our professionalism known – in anaesthesia, in intensive care, in pain therapy, in emergencies, at the time of childbirth, in hyperbaric medicine – also to citizens. As a motto of the late Professor Paolo Pelosi says, ‘we anesthetists-resuscitators are always here'”. Training is fundamental: “Our commitment to training and updating our colleagues will continue and be strengthened – assures Bignami – also through the planning of new events in e-learning mode and with continuous training that leads to the certification of skills “.

Siaarti’s commitment in the field of training – recalls a note – is demonstrated by the inauguration of the new headquarters, a few months ago, in which the first simulation center of a medical-scientific company was created, in collaboration with Laerdal Italia spa . The fruit of this collaboration was also the organisation, during the Icare 2023 Congress, of an ‘escape room’. “Under the guidance of Dr. Stefania Brusa, educational-scientific manager of the Siaarti simulation center, of Professor Maurizio Raineri, its technical manager, and of Professor Lucia Mirabella – explains Giarratano – a shock room of an emergency room of a Goddess was recreated (Second level emergency and acceptance department. Inside a clinical case of polytrauma”. Objective: to carry out a primary and secondary evaluation and find four numerical codes that would gradually unlock the functioning of medical equipment that would allow the treatment of the patient. The last code to identify was the lock number to exit the door and send the patient to the operating room.

“This experience of ‘educational gaming’ in advanced medical simulation – concludes Giarratano – had an extraordinary and not unexpected success. In the five sessions organized, 99 anesthesiologists-resuscitators distributed in 22 teams participated: of them, 60% were women and “82% doctors in training. Both the scores obtained by the various teams and the satisfaction rating of the experience were very high. This is the right path to follow, to make our training courses effective, attractive and increasingly aimed at a management professionally adhering to good clinical practices of our patients who, often in imminent danger of life, deserve a qualified and certain response in our public health system”.