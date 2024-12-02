He Royal Nautical Club of Palma (RCNP) finalizes preparations for the 73rd City of Palma Trophyan international regatta that will put an end to an unprecedented season that has included two world championships (Swan and J/70), a European (OK Dinghy) and a newly created ocean regatta (Palma-Melilla-Palma), in addition to the Princess Trophy Sofía, the PalmaVela Regatta and the Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

The new edition of the Ciutat de Palma Sailing Trophy will bring together 340 boats from 15 countrieswhich will compete in the waters of the Bay of Palma between December 5 and 8. The test, organized with the collaboration of the Palma City Council, the Balearic Sailing Federation and the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands, among others, is intended exclusively for the Optimist class.

The 73rd City of Palma Trophy was presented this afternoon in the Plenary Hall of the Palma City Council, in an event that was attended by Javi Bonetfirst deputy mayor of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Palma City Council; David Salomgeneral director of Sports of the Palma City Council; Pedro Vidalregional secretary of Culture and Sports of the Balearic Government; Kiko Villalongamanager of Ports IB; Javier Núñez de Pradohead of the Naval Sector of the Balearic Islands; Jose Escalasmaritime captain of Mallorca and Menorca; Catalina Darderpresident of the Balearic Sailing Federation; Jesus Colldelegate in the Balearic Islands of the Royal Assembly of Yacht Captains; Rafael Gilpresident of the Royal Nautical Club of Palma; Juan Romagueravice president; Hugo Ramoncandle vowel; Jorge Fortezacommodore, and Marta Salvasecretary.

«The work of the RCNP is essential»

Javi Bonet has highlighted the importance of the event as a symbol of Palma’s connection with the sea and its nautical tradition. «The Ciutat de Palma de Vela, after 73 editions, is something very important for this city. It is a sign that Palma is linked to the sea. It is an honor to host these 340 athletes. The Real Club Náutico de Palma demonstrates every day that its work is essential for the entire Mallorcan society and, therefore, we encourage you to continue with your work,” he stated. Likewise, he announced that the City Council is working on the creation of a municipal sailing school, a project that he has described as essential to bring the sea closer to all citizens.









Rafael Gil has stressed that the Ciutat de Palma Trophy is not only the oldest sporting competition in the Balearic Islands, but also a reflection of the values ​​and history of the club. “This regatta represents a sporting and social heritage that belongs to the entire city, and its format focused on grassroots sports makes it a unique event that promotes children’s sports and brings the sea closer to new generations,” he noted. He also stressed the long collaboration between the RCNP and the City Council, an institutional relationship that, in his words, “has contributed to promoting nautical culture and positioning Palma as a reference in the world of sailing.”

With a history dating back to 1950the Ciutat de Palma is the oldest sporting event in the Balearic Islands and a reference in the RCNP calendar. No other sporting event has taken place in the archipelago for almost three quarters of a century. «It is the regatta that best symbolizes Náutico de Palma’s commitment to the city and the promotion of grassroots sport. “In its origins it was a competition of the Snipe class, the dinghy sailing boat that popularized this sport in the Balearic Islands in the mid-20th century, but over time it evolved to become one of the most important children’s sailing events in the world,” explains Manu Fraga, director of the RCNP.

15 countries

«We will have participants from countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States», indicated Pedro Marí, the club’s sailing technical director, who underlines the consolidated prestige of this trophy in Europe. The event is part of the Optimist Excellence Cup circuit 2024-2025 promoted by the Spanish Association of the International Optimist Class (AECIO), a factor that reinforces its attractiveness for national teams.

The City of Palma consists of four days of regatta and one previous intended for the registration of participants. The program includes a maximum of 12 races, with at least two being necessary to validate the regatta. From the fifth round onwards, participants can discard their worst result. The routes consist of a trapeze, arriving at the end of the second upwind section. The competition will officially begin on December 4 with the opening of the regatta office. The tests will begin on the 5th at 10:30, and the final day will be held on December 8 at the same time. In accordance with the planned format, having far exceeded 90 registered, The tests will be divided into qualifying and final series. The fleet will also be organized into three groups and there will be three departures of just over a hundred boats for each leg during the previous phase.